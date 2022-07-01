Olympus (OTCMKTS:OCPNY) Stock Price Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $19.90

Olympus Co. (OTCMKTS:OCPNY – Get Rating) shares crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $19.90 and traded as high as $20.43. Olympus shares last traded at $20.29, with a volume of 434,198 shares.

The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The company has a market cap of $25.87 billion, a PE ratio of 25.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.19.

Olympus (OTCMKTS:OCPNY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $2.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.08 billion. Olympus had a return on equity of 25.01% and a net margin of 13.35%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Olympus Co. will post 0.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Olympus Corporation manufactures and sells precision machineries and instruments worldwide. It operates through four segments: Endoscopic Solutions Business, Therapeutic Solutions Business, Scientific Solutions Business, and Others. The Endoscopic Solutions Business segment offers gastrointestinal and surgical endoscopes, endoscopy system, and repair services.

