Omega Flex (NASDAQ:OFLX) Share Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $126.00

Omega Flex, Inc. (NASDAQ:OFLX – Get Rating)’s share price crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $126.00 and traded as low as $105.69. Omega Flex shares last traded at $107.65, with a volume of 37,955 shares changing hands.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Omega Flex in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet lowered shares of Omega Flex from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 21st.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $108.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $125.93. The company has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.88 and a beta of 0.42.

Omega Flex ( NASDAQ:OFLX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The industrial products company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $31.29 million during the quarter. Omega Flex had a net margin of 19.46% and a return on equity of 43.67%.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 24th will be paid a $0.32 dividend. This is a positive change from Omega Flex’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 23rd. Omega Flex’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.00%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of OFLX. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in Omega Flex in the first quarter worth approximately $66,000. Hardy Reed LLC bought a new stake in shares of Omega Flex during the 1st quarter worth $75,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of Omega Flex by 59.6% during the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 830 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $105,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of Omega Flex in the 1st quarter worth $226,000. Finally, Precision Wealth Strategies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Omega Flex by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. Precision Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 2,203 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $280,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the last quarter.

About Omega Flex

Omega Flex, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells flexible metal hoses and accessories in North America and internationally. It offers flexible gas piping for use in residential and commercial buildings, as well as its fittings; and corrugated medical tubing for use in hospitals, ambulatory care centers, dental, physician and veterinary clinics, laboratories, and other facilities.

