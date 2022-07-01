OMG Network (OMG) Price Down 12% This Week

OMG Network (OMG) traded up 0.5% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on July 1st. During the last seven days, OMG Network has traded down 12% against the US dollar. One OMG Network coin can currently be purchased for approximately $1.78 or 0.00009202 BTC on exchanges. OMG Network has a total market capitalization of $249.94 million and approximately $50.56 million worth of OMG Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get OMG Network alerts:

TDEX Token (TT) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.31 or 0.00011921 BTC.

Thunder Token (TT) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0079 or 0.00000018 BTC.

ThunderCore (TT) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Harvest Finance (FARM) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.90 or 0.00211192 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0144 or 0.00000074 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000126 BTC.

BOX (BOX) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0731 or 0.00000244 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded 19.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0656 or 0.00000339 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0349 or 0.00000121 BTC.

ROOBEE (ROOBEE) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000006 BTC.

OMG Network Profile

OMG Network (CRYPTO:OMG) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 23rd, 2017. OMG Network’s total supply is 140,245,398 coins. OMG Network’s official Twitter account is @omise_go and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for OMG Network is https://reddit.com/r/OMGnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for OMG Network is omg.network

According to CryptoCompare, “OmiseGO is building a decentralized exchange, liquidity provider mechanism, clearinghouse messaging network, and asset-backed blockchain gateway. OmiseGO is not owned by any single one party. Instead, it is an open distributed network of validators that enforce the behavior of all participants. It uses the mechanism of a protocol token to create a proof-of-stake blockchain to enable enforcement of market activity amongst participants. Owning OMG tokens buys the right to validate this blockchain, within its consensus rules. Transaction fees on the network including payment, interchange, trading, and clearinghouse use, are given to non-faulty validators who enforce bonded contract states. The token will have value derived from the fees derived from this network, with the obligation/cost of providing validation to its users. OMG rebrand: OmiseGO Rebrands to OMG Network “

Buying and Selling OMG Network

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as OMG Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire OMG Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase OMG Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for OMG Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for OMG Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.