OneSoft Solutions Inc. (OTCMKTS:OSSIF) Short Interest Down 82.2% in June

OneSoft Solutions Inc. (OTCMKTS:OSSIF – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,300 shares, a decrease of 82.2% from the May 31st total of 41,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 52,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of OneSoft Solutions stock opened at $0.22 on Friday. OneSoft Solutions has a twelve month low of $0.22 and a twelve month high of $0.55. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.32.

OneSoft Solutions Company Profile

OneSoft Solutions Inc provides software solutions to the oil and gas pipeline industry in Canada, Australia, and the United States. It offers Cognitive Integrity Management, a software-as-a-service application that uses the Microsoft Azure Cloud Platform and services, which includes machine learning, predictive analytics, business intelligence reporting, and other data science components to assist pipeline companies to prevent pipeline failures.

