Opera (NASDAQ:OPRA) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $4.09

Opera Limited (NASDAQ:OPRA – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $4.09 and last traded at $4.41, with a volume of 3551 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.26.

OPRA has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Opera from $15.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Opera from $18.50 to $15.00 in a report on Monday, April 4th.

Get Opera alerts:

The company has a market cap of $507.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.17 and a beta of 1.03. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $5.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.88.

Opera ( NASDAQ:OPRA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Opera had a negative net margin of 9.53% and a negative return on equity of 1.44%. The business had revenue of $71.58 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $67.16 million.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. J. Goldman & Co LP lifted its stake in Opera by 37.9% during the 1st quarter. J. Goldman & Co LP now owns 796,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,707,000 after acquiring an additional 218,992 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Opera by 200.9% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 131,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $779,000 after purchasing an additional 88,000 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Opera during the 1st quarter worth $722,000. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Opera by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 106,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $629,000 after purchasing an additional 2,292 shares during the period. Finally, Penn Capital Management Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of Opera during the 1st quarter worth $604,000. 6.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Opera Company Profile (NASDAQ:OPRA)

Opera Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile and PC web browsers. It operates in two segments, Browser and News, and Other. The company offers mobile browser products, such as Opera Mini, Opera for Android and iOS, Opera GX Mobile, and Opera Touch; PC browsers, including Opera for Computers and Opera GX; and Opera News, an AI-powered personalized news discovery and aggregation service.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Opera Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Opera and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.