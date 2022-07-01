OptimizeRx Co. (NASDAQ:OPRX) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

OptimizeRx Co. (NASDAQ:OPRX – Get Rating) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the six research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $73.50.

Several research firms recently issued reports on OPRX. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on OptimizeRx from $100.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Roth Capital decreased their price target on OptimizeRx from $112.00 to $66.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OPRX. Summit Creek Advisors LLC acquired a new position in OptimizeRx in the first quarter valued at about $8,190,000. Granite Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in OptimizeRx by 78.2% in the first quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 429,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,210,000 after buying an additional 188,597 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in OptimizeRx by 38.5% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 588,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,203,000 after buying an additional 163,729 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in OptimizeRx in the fourth quarter valued at about $9,012,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in OptimizeRx by 105.7% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 270,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,778,000 after buying an additional 138,803 shares during the period. 83.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of OPRX stock opened at $27.39 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $26.99 and its 200-day moving average is $39.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $497.18 million, a PE ratio of -171.19 and a beta of 0.92. OptimizeRx has a 52 week low of $21.33 and a 52 week high of $99.18.

OptimizeRx (NASDAQ:OPRX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $13.73 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.78 million. OptimizeRx had a negative return on equity of 1.76% and a negative net margin of 4.30%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.01) EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that OptimizeRx will post 0.01 earnings per share for the current year.

OptimizeRx Corporation, a digital health technology company, provides various solutions to life sciences organizations, healthcare providers, and patients. The company's products and applications include financial messaging, a virtual patient support center that allows doctors and staff to access sample vouchers, co-pay coupons, and other patient support through their EMR and/or e-prescribe systems; and brand awareness and therapeutic support messaging services, such as brand awareness messages, reminder ads, and therapeutic support and unbranded messages.

