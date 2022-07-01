Orange (EPA:ORA) Share Price Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $11.35

Orange S.A. (EPA:ORA – Get Rating) passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of €11.35 ($12.07) and traded as high as €11.35 ($12.08). Orange shares last traded at €11.29 ($12.01), with a volume of 6,264,223 shares traded.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays set a €9.00 ($9.57) price objective on shares of Orange in a report on Friday, April 1st. Credit Suisse Group set a €11.50 ($12.23) price objective on shares of Orange in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €9.20 ($9.79) price objective on shares of Orange in a report on Monday, June 6th.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is €11.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is €10.70.

Orange SA provides various fixed telephony and mobile telecommunications, data transmission, and other value-added services to customers, businesses, and other telecommunications operators in France and internationally. It operates through France; Spain and Other European Countries; The Africa and Middle East; Enterprise; International Carriers & Shared Services; and Mobile Financial Services segments.

