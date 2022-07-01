Orange S.A. (NYSE:ORAN) Short Interest Update

Orange S.A. (NYSE:ORAN – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 311,100 shares, a decrease of 81.6% from the May 31st total of 1,690,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 632,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Several research firms have issued reports on ORAN. Barclays raised shares of Orange from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Orange from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 13th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Orange in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Orange currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.75.

Get Orange alerts:

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ellevest Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Orange by 168.3% during the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 7,453 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 4,675 shares during the period. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC grew its stake in Orange by 35.4% during the fourth quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 7,950 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 2,080 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Orange by 219.7% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 7,923 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 5,445 shares in the last quarter. DGS Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Orange in the 4th quarter valued at $114,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Orange by 342.0% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 10,166 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $120,000 after acquiring an additional 7,866 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

Orange stock opened at $11.77 on Friday. Orange has a 1 year low of $9.85 and a 1 year high of $12.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.95. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $11.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.70.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 6th were paid a dividend of $0.3333 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 3rd. This represents a dividend yield of 4.73%.

Orange Company Profile (Get Rating)

Orange SA provides various fixed telephony and mobile telecommunications, data transmission, and other value-added services to customers, businesses, and other telecommunications operators in France and internationally. It operates through France; Spain and Other European Countries; The Africa and Middle East; Enterprise; International Carriers & Shared Services; and Mobile Financial Services segments.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Orange Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Orange and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.