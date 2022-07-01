Origin Energy Limited (OTCMKTS:OGFGY) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Origin Energy Limited (OTCMKTS:OGFGY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a drop of 68.8% from the May 31st total of 1,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.5 days.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada lowered Origin Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st.

OTCMKTS OGFGY traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $3.84. 1,682 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,559. Origin Energy has a 1-year low of $3.00 and a 1-year high of $4.86. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.29.

Origin Energy Limited, an integrated energy company, engages in the exploration and production of natural gas, electricity generation, wholesale and retail sale of electricity and gas, and sale of liquefied natural gas in Australia and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Energy Markets and Integrated Gas.

