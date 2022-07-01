Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK) Shares Sold by Eastern Bank

Eastern Bank reduced its holdings in shares of Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK – Get Rating) by 6.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 126,540 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,251 shares during the quarter. Eastern Bank owned approximately 0.19% of Oshkosh worth $12,737,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of Oshkosh by 56.3% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,301,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $372,108,000 after acquiring an additional 1,189,732 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Oshkosh by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,773,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $199,865,000 after acquiring an additional 38,339 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in shares of Oshkosh by 17.0% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,323,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,211,000 after acquiring an additional 192,302 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Oshkosh by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,300,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,543,000 after acquiring an additional 4,574 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Oshkosh by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 916,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,341,000 after acquiring an additional 11,821 shares in the last quarter. 94.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Oshkosh alerts:

OSK has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Oshkosh from $117.00 to $104.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Oshkosh from $144.00 to $131.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Oshkosh from $136.00 to $119.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Bank of America cut Oshkosh from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $103.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut Oshkosh from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $92.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, April 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $117.00.

OSK traded down $1.30 on Friday, hitting $80.84. 6,257 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 628,301. The company has a 50 day moving average of $90.04 and a 200-day moving average of $102.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.32 billion, a PE ratio of 18.54, a PEG ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.36. Oshkosh Co. has a 12-month low of $78.88 and a 12-month high of $126.39.

Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.88 billion. Oshkosh had a return on equity of 7.63% and a net margin of 3.84%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.48 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Oshkosh Co. will post 5.49 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th were paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 12th. Oshkosh’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.41%.

About Oshkosh (Get Rating)

Oshkosh Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets specialty vehicles and vehicle bodies worldwide. The company's Access Equipment segment provides aerial work platforms and telehandlers for use in various construction, industrial, institutional, and general maintenance applications. This segment also offers rental fleet loans and leases, and floor plan and retail financing through third-party funding arrangements; towing and recovery equipment; carriers and wreckers; equipment installation services; and chassis and service parts sales.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Oshkosh Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oshkosh and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.