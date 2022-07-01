Outokumpu Oyj (OTCMKTS:OUTKY) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Outokumpu Oyj (OTCMKTS:OUTKY – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a decrease of 88.0% from the May 31st total of 2,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of Outokumpu Oyj stock remained flat at $$2.74 on Thursday. 968 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,141. The firm has a market cap of $2.50 billion, a PE ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Outokumpu Oyj has a 52-week low of $2.51 and a 52-week high of $3.63. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $2.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.86.

Several research analysts have commented on OUTKY shares. Danske lowered shares of Outokumpu Oyj from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Outokumpu Oyj from €6.60 ($7.02) to €6.30 ($6.70) in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Outokumpu Oyj from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Outokumpu Oyj from €10.00 ($10.64) to €9.00 ($9.57) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.65.

Outokumpu Oyj produces and sells various stainless steel products in Finland, other European countries, North America, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It offers cold rolled coils, strips, and sheets; precision strips; hot rolled coils, strips, and plates; quarto plates; precise components, including welded stainless-steel I-beams, H-beams, hollow-section tubes, bent profiles, structural sections, press plates, roll shells, and blancs and disks; semi-finished stainless steel long products comprising billets and blooms, forged and rolled billets, cast slabs, ingots, and rebar; and stainless steel wire rods, wires, and bars.

