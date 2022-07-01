Oversea-Chinese Banking Co. Limited (OTCMKTS:OVCHF) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Oversea-Chinese Banking Co. Limited (OTCMKTS:OVCHF – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 311,400 shares, a drop of 81.0% from the May 31st total of 1,638,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 64.9 days.

Shares of OVCHF stock remained flat at $$7.98 during mid-day trading on Friday. Oversea-Chinese Banking has a 1-year low of $7.98 and a 1-year high of $9.80. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.72.

Oversea-Chinese Banking Corporation Limited provides financial services in Singapore, Malaysia, Indonesia, Greater China, rest of the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company's Global Consumer/Private Banking segment provides products and services to individual customers, including checking accounts, and savings and fixed deposits; housing and other personal loans; credit cards; wealth management products consisting of unit trusts, banc assurance products, and structured deposits; and brokerage services.

