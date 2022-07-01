OVH Groupe (OTC:OVHFF) Price Target Lowered to €22.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

OVH Groupe (OTC:OVHFF – Get Rating) had its price objective dropped by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from €25.00 ($26.60) to €22.00 ($23.40) in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Citigroup cut shares of OVH Groupe from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of OVH Groupe from €27.00 ($28.72) to €24.00 ($25.53) and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut shares of OVH Groupe from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 25th.

Shares of OVHFF stock remained flat at $$22.30 during trading on Friday. OVH Groupe has a 52 week low of $22.30 and a 52 week high of $22.30. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $23.94.

OVH Groupe SAS provides public and private cloud, shared hosting, and dedicated server products and solutions worldwide. The company offers Bare Metal Cloud, an instant provisioning and automated access to dedicated servers; Hosted Private Cloud, which are software defined data center services; Public Cloud that provides computing services on shared servers; and web cloud services to help individuals and companies to start and enhance their digital journey.

