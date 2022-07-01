Oxford Industries (NYSE:OXM) Releases Q2 2022 Earnings Guidance

Oxford Industries (NYSE:OXM – Get Rating) updated its second quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $3.30-$3.50 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $3.29. The company issued revenue guidance of $350.00 million-$370.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $346.97 million. Oxford Industries also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $9.60-$10.00 EPS.

Oxford Industries stock traded down $1.86 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $86.88. The stock had a trading volume of 2,993 shares, compared to its average volume of 201,968. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $89.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $89.88. Oxford Industries has a 12 month low of $76.21 and a 12 month high of $110.37. The stock has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.30 and a beta of 1.61.

Oxford Industries (NYSE:OXM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 8th. The textile maker reported $3.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.78 by $0.72. The business had revenue of $352.58 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $329.03 million. Oxford Industries had a return on equity of 32.41% and a net margin of 13.04%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 32.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.89 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Oxford Industries will post 9.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Investors of record on Friday, July 15th will be given a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 14th. Oxford Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.06%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on OXM shares. Truist Financial started coverage on Oxford Industries in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. They set a buy rating and a $126.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com lowered Oxford Industries from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on Oxford Industries from $86.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Oxford Industries currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $111.00.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Oxford Industries by 60.5% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,112 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 419 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Oxford Industries by 28.0% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,055 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $186,000 after purchasing an additional 449 shares in the last quarter. Delphia USA Inc. bought a new position in shares of Oxford Industries in the first quarter worth $243,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Oxford Industries by 20.8% in the first quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,995 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $271,000 after purchasing an additional 516 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Oxford Industries by 52.5% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,283 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $388,000 after purchasing an additional 1,475 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.97% of the company’s stock.

Oxford Industries Company Profile

Oxford Industries, Inc, an apparel company, designs, sources, markets, and distributes products of lifestyle and other brands worldwide. The company offers men's and women's sportswear and related products under the Tommy Bahama brand; women's and girl's dresses and sportswear, scarves, bags, jewelry, and belts, as well as footwear and children's apparel and swimwear under the Lilly Pulitzer brand; and men's shirts, pants, shorts, outerwear, ties, swimwear, footwear, and accessories, as well as women and youth products under the Southern Tide brand.

