P.A.W. Capital Corp Has $1.32 Million Stock Holdings in ON24, Inc. (NYSE:ONTF)

P.A.W. Capital Corp lowered its stake in ON24, Inc. (NYSE:ONTF – Get Rating) by 33.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 100,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 50,000 shares during the quarter. ON24 comprises approximately 1.4% of P.A.W. Capital Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest holding. P.A.W. Capital Corp owned 0.21% of ON24 worth $1,315,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of ONTF. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in ON24 in the 4th quarter valued at $49,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in ON24 by 2,164.0% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 5,172 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in shares of ON24 during the 3rd quarter worth about $159,000. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of ON24 during the 4th quarter worth about $202,000. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of ON24 in the 3rd quarter valued at about $207,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.24% of the company’s stock.

In other ON24 news, CFO Steven Vattuone sold 2,551 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.25, for a total value of $28,698.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 230,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,591,212.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CRO James Blackie sold 30,364 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.69, for a total value of $385,319.16. Following the sale, the executive now directly owns 214,817 shares in the company, valued at $2,726,027.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 38,513 shares of company stock worth $479,222. 12.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of ONTF traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $9.55. The company had a trading volume of 1,191 shares, compared to its average volume of 398,369. The business has a fifty day moving average of $11.76 and a 200-day moving average of $13.94. The firm has a market cap of $447.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.32 and a beta of -0.07. ON24, Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.54 and a 12 month high of $41.33.

ON24 (NYSE:ONTF – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $48.49 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $47.44 million. ON24 had a negative net margin of 18.27% and a negative return on equity of 10.44%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that ON24, Inc. will post -1.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently commented on ONTF shares. Needham & Company LLC cut ON24 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of ON24 from $16.50 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.67.

ON24, Inc provides a cloud-based digital experience platform that enables businesses to convert customer engagement into revenue through interactive webinar, virtual event, and multimedia content experiences worldwide. The company provides ON24 Experience products, such as ON24 Elite, a live and interactive webinar experience; ON24 Breakouts, a live breakout room experience that facilitates networking, collaboration and interactivity between users; ON24 Go Live, a live, interactive video event experience that enables presenters and attendees to engage face-to-face in real-time; ON24 Virtual Confrence, a live and large scale virtual event experience; ON24 Engagement Hub, a rich multimedia content experience; and ON24 Target, a personalized and curated rich multimedia content experience, as well as solutions; ON24 Intelligence, an analytics backbone that captures first-person data to power the insights, benchmarking, reporting, and artificial intelligence and machine learning engine; and ON24 Connect, an ecosystem of third-party application integrations.

