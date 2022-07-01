P.A.W. Capital Corp Has $476,000 Position in HyreCar Inc. (NASDAQ:HYRE)

P.A.W. Capital Corp lessened its holdings in shares of HyreCar Inc. (NASDAQ:HYRE – Get Rating) by 16.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 200,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 40,000 shares during the period. P.A.W. Capital Corp owned approximately 0.92% of HyreCar worth $476,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. DSC Advisors L.P. grew its stake in shares of HyreCar by 475.0% in the fourth quarter. DSC Advisors L.P. now owns 115,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $542,000 after acquiring an additional 95,000 shares during the last quarter. Invenomic Capital Management LP grew its position in HyreCar by 173.8% in the 4th quarter. Invenomic Capital Management LP now owns 207,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $979,000 after purchasing an additional 131,881 shares during the last quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of HyreCar by 59.7% during the 4th quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC now owns 362,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,705,000 after purchasing an additional 135,306 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of HyreCar during the fourth quarter valued at about $76,000. Finally, Meridian Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of HyreCar in the fourth quarter valued at about $47,000. 66.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get HyreCar alerts:

HYRE traded up $0.00 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $0.61. 600 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 253,040. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.56 and a beta of 2.82. HyreCar Inc. has a one year low of $0.60 and a one year high of $22.10.

HyreCar ( NASDAQ:HYRE Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $9.55 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.54 million. HyreCar had a negative return on equity of 350.80% and a negative net margin of 63.66%. Analysts predict that HyreCar Inc. will post -1.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

HYRE has been the subject of several recent research reports. DA Davidson cut their price target on HyreCar from $16.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Maxim Group cut their target price on HyreCar from $8.00 to $4.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, Northland Securities decreased their price target on shares of HyreCar from $18.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th.

HyreCar Company Profile (Get Rating)

HyreCar Inc, together with subsidiaries, operates a web-based car-sharing marketplace in the United States. Its marketplace allows car and fleet owners to rent their idle cars to ride-sharing service drivers, such as Uber and Lyft drivers. HyreCar Inc was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HYRE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for HyreCar Inc. (NASDAQ:HYRE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for HyreCar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HyreCar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.