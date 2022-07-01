PAC Global (PAC) Price Hits $0.0130 on Major Exchanges

PAC Global (PAC) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on July 1st. Over the last week, PAC Global has traded flat against the U.S. dollar. One PAC Global coin can now be purchased for about $0.0130 or 0.00000022 BTC on major exchanges. PAC Global has a market capitalization of $172.59 million and $359,131.00 worth of PAC Global was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

The Sandbox (SAND) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00005619 BTC.

BinaryX (BNX) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $114.71 or 0.00594645 BTC.

Crust (CRU) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $42.40 or 0.00117874 BTC.

Advanced Technology Coin (ARC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000609 BTC.

Venus LTC (vLTC) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00005319 BTC.

ownix (ONX) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00004401 BTC.

Krios (GIG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Cyclone Protocol (CYC) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.37 or 0.00162617 BTC.

Mars Protocol (MARS) traded down 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0100 or 0.00000033 BTC.

Davinci Coin (DAC) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About PAC Global

PAC Global (CRYPTO:PAC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. PAC Global’s total supply is 13,291,001,628 coins. PAC Global’s official Twitter account is @PACcoinOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . PAC Global’s official website is paccoin.net . The Reddit community for PAC Global is /r/PACcoinOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “PAC Global (formerly PACcoin) describes itself as a digital payment network that aims to connect merchants and consumers with a fast, secure, and cost-effective way to send money globally. PAC's coin design allows up to 5% of all mined coins to be allocated to the community voted charitable causes via a diplomatic governance model to support humanitarian causes around the world. PAC aims to become the most user-friendly digital currency available today. “

PAC Global Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PAC Global directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PAC Global should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PAC Global using one of the exchanges listed above.

