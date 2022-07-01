Pacific Premier Bancorp (NASDAQ:PPBI) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPBI – Get Rating) saw strong trading volume on Friday . 22,397 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 94% from the previous session’s volume of 387,651 shares.The stock last traded at $29.70 and had previously closed at $29.24.

Separately, StockNews.com raised Pacific Premier Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 31st.

The stock has a market capitalization of $2.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.44 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $31.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $35.75.

Pacific Premier Bancorp ( NASDAQ:PPBI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $187.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $190.69 million. Pacific Premier Bancorp had a net margin of 42.15% and a return on equity of 11.95%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.72 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 13th. Investors of record on Friday, May 6th were given a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 5th. Pacific Premier Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.18%.

In related news, Director Joseph L. Garrett sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.21, for a total transaction of $78,025.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 83,075 shares in the company, valued at $2,592,770.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.16% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. CWM LLC increased its position in Pacific Premier Bancorp by 135.5% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 796 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 458 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Pacific Premier Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp by 243.7% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 976 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 692 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp by 29.9% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,201 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 507 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.89% of the company’s stock.

Pacific Premier Bancorp

Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Pacific Premier Bank that provides banking services to businesses, professionals, real estate investors, and non-profit organizations. The company accepts deposit products, such as checking, money market, and savings accounts; and certificates of deposit.

