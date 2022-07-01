Pacific Ventures Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PACV) Short Interest Update

Pacific Ventures Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PACV – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 20,000 shares, a growth of 104.1% from the May 31st total of 9,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 6,606,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
OTCMKTS:PACV traded down $0.00 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $0.01. The stock had a trading volume of 299,098 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,912,055. The business’s 50 day moving average is $0.02 and its 200 day moving average is $0.05. Pacific Ventures Group has a fifty-two week low of $0.01 and a fifty-two week high of $0.61.
