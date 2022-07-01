Pacific Ventures Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PACV) Short Interest Update

Pacific Ventures Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PACV – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 20,000 shares, a growth of 104.1% from the May 31st total of 9,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 6,606,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS:PACV traded down $0.00 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $0.01. The stock had a trading volume of 299,098 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,912,055. The business’s 50 day moving average is $0.02 and its 200 day moving average is $0.05. Pacific Ventures Group has a fifty-two week low of $0.01 and a fifty-two week high of $0.61.

Get Pacific Ventures Group alerts:

About Pacific Ventures Group (Get Rating)

Pacific Ventures Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces, sells, and distributes alcohol-infused ice creams and ice-pops. It sells its alcohol-infused ice-pops and ice creams under the SnöBar brand name. The company is also involved in the sale and lease of freezers, as well as the provision of marketing services; and supply of fresh and specialty produce, and food products to restaurants, hotels, food trucks, and caterers.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Pacific Ventures Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pacific Ventures Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.