PageGroup (OTCMKTS:MPGPF) Upgraded at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of PageGroup (OTCMKTS:MPGPF – Get Rating) from an underweight rating to an overweight rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup upgraded shares of PageGroup from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Barclays restated a hold rating and issued a $700.00 price target on shares of PageGroup in a research note on Monday, April 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, PageGroup presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $419.00.

MPGPF opened at $5.20 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $5.81 and its 200-day moving average is $7.44. PageGroup has a 1-year low of $5.20 and a 1-year high of $9.46.

PageGroup plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides recruitment consultancy and other ancillary services in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and the Americas. The company offers executive search services under the Page Executive brand; recruitment services for qualified professional on permanent, temporary, and contract or interim basis under the Michael Page brand; recruitment services to organizations requiring permanent employees and temporary or contract staff at technical and administrative support, professional clerical, and junior management levels under the Page Personnel brand; and flexible recruitment outsourcing services under the Page Outsourcing brand.

