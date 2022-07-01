Palisade Asset Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

Palisade Asset Management LLC boosted its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Get Rating) by 8.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 13,712 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,039 shares during the period. Palisade Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $1,708,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in TIP. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 525.0% during the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 225 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 189 shares during the period. Level Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Wolff Wiese Magana LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 65.8% during the 4th quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 267 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the period.

TIP stock traded up $1.07 during trading on Friday, reaching $114.98. The stock had a trading volume of 141,186 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,134,164. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $113.01 and a 1-year high of $131.37. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $117.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $122.79.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

