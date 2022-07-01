Palisade Asset Management LLC Has $1.03 Million Stake in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN)

Palisade Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating) by 81.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,223 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 1,450 shares during the quarter. Palisade Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Linde were worth $1,030,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Linde by 42.1% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 53,325 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $18,474,000 after purchasing an additional 15,786 shares in the last quarter. C2C Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Linde in the fourth quarter worth $390,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Linde by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 23,211 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $8,041,000 after purchasing an additional 1,606 shares in the last quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC acquired a new position in Linde in the first quarter worth $313,000. Finally, Griffin Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Linde by 3.1% during the first quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,803 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $895,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. 72.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Linde alerts:

In related news, VP Andreas Opfermann sold 186 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $311.55, for a total transaction of $57,948.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,671 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $520,600.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on Linde from $390.00 to $355.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Linde in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $380.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating and set a $352.00 target price on shares of Linde in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Cowen dropped their price objective on Linde from $345.00 to $330.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, AlphaValue upgraded Linde to a “reduce” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Linde currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $367.71.

Shares of LIN stock traded down $5.50 on Friday, hitting $282.03. 18,494 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,404,680. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $141.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.85. The business has a 50-day moving average of $310.31 and a 200 day moving average of $313.67. Linde plc has a fifty-two week low of $267.51 and a fifty-two week high of $352.18.

Linde (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The basic materials company reported $2.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.78 by $0.15. Linde had a return on equity of 12.62% and a net margin of 12.66%. The firm had revenue of $8.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.09 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.49 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Linde plc will post 11.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 17th. Investors of record on Friday, June 3rd were given a dividend of $1.17 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 2nd. This represents a $4.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.66%. Linde’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.31%.

About Linde (Get Rating)

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas and engineering company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Linde Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Linde and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.