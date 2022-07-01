Palisade Asset Management LLC Has $2.90 Million Stake in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Palisade Asset Management LLC decreased its stake in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 46,757 shares of the company’s stock after selling 305 shares during the period. Palisade Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $2,899,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Curi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Coca-Cola in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Shore Point Advisors LLC bought a new position in Coca-Cola in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Coca-Cola by 4,770.0% in the 4th quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 477 shares during the last quarter. Horan Securities Inc. bought a new position in Coca-Cola in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Leverty Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Coca-Cola in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. 68.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of KO stock traded up $0.56 on Friday, hitting $63.47. 191,944 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,060,666. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $275.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 0.58. The business has a 50-day moving average of $63.12 and a 200 day moving average of $61.74. The Coca-Cola Company has a fifty-two week low of $52.28 and a fifty-two week high of $67.20.

Coca-Cola ( NYSE:KO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 25th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.06. Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 41.84% and a net margin of 25.69%. The company had revenue of $10.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.83 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.55 earnings per share. Coca-Cola’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.77%. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 73.95%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on KO shares. Cowen lifted their price objective on Coca-Cola from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Coca-Cola from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Barclays set a $74.00 target price on Coca-Cola in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Coca-Cola from $68.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Coca-Cola from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Coca-Cola has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.05.

In other Coca-Cola news, SVP Jennifer K. Mann sold 43,636 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.81, for a total value of $2,784,413.16. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 66,245 shares in the company, valued at $4,227,093.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Beatriz R. Perez sold 143,924 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.78, for a total value of $9,323,396.72. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 121,178 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,849,910.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 412,161 shares of company stock valued at $26,786,278 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; flavored and enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plant-based beverages; tea and coffee; and energy drinks. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

