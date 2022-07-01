Palisade Asset Management LLC Increases Holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Palisade Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Get Rating) by 12.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,310 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 605 shares during the period. Palisade Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF were worth $1,425,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Evolution Advisers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 436.4% in the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000.

Get iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF alerts:

Shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF stock traded down $1.11 on Friday, hitting $225.12. The stock had a trading volume of 31,663 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,761,851. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a 52-week low of $218.00 and a 52-week high of $292.05. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $241.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $258.57.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.