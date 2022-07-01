Palisade Asset Management LLC Makes New $3.91 Million Investment in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT)

Palisade Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 15,576 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $3,913,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AMT. Norges Bank purchased a new position in American Tower in the fourth quarter worth $1,148,150,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of American Tower by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 36,636,712 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,716,237,000 after buying an additional 2,302,202 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of American Tower by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 19,702,540 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,789,646,000 after buying an additional 953,582 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of American Tower by 49.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,713,723 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $499,397,000 after buying an additional 563,327 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its position in shares of American Tower by 1,487.1% in the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 516,312 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $151,021,000 after buying an additional 483,781 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.00% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Robert D. Hormats sold 200 shares of American Tower stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.40, for a total value of $47,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,721 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,582,123.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Rodney M. Smith sold 25,389 shares of American Tower stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.00, for a total value of $6,855,030.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 52,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,147,460. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.24% of the stock is owned by insiders.

AMT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on American Tower from $308.00 to $293.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on American Tower in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on American Tower from $275.00 to $268.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on American Tower in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $313.00 price target on the stock. Finally, TheStreet raised American Tower from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $292.07.

Shares of NYSE:AMT traded up $2.78 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $258.37. 9,655 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,115,068. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.12, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.51. American Tower Co. has a 52-week low of $220.00 and a 52-week high of $303.72. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $247.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $250.75. The firm has a market cap of $120.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.22, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.48.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.41 by ($0.85). American Tower had a return on equity of 30.44% and a net margin of 26.72%. The business had revenue of $2.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.61 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.46 earnings per share. American Tower’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that American Tower Co. will post 9.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 17th will be issued a dividend of $1.43 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 16th. This is an increase from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.40. This represents a $5.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.21%. American Tower’s payout ratio is currently 98.96%.

American Tower Corporation, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 219,000 communications sites. For more information about American Tower, please visit the Earnings Materials and Investor Presentations sections of our investor relations website at www.americantower.com.

