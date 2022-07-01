Palisade Asset Management LLC Purchases 5,285 Shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Palisade Asset Management LLC raised its position in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) by 4.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 118,327 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,285 shares during the period. Palisade Asset Management LLC’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $7,168,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Manchester Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of TJX Companies by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 5,380 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $408,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of TJX Companies by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 2,829 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $171,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC raised its position in shares of TJX Companies by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 26,903 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $1,630,000 after buying an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Eastern Bank raised its position in shares of TJX Companies by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Eastern Bank now owns 45,301 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $3,439,000 after buying an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of TJX Companies by 32.6% during the 1st quarter. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 663 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. 91.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of TJX traded down $1.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $54.82. 38,434 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,354,735. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 1.25. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $59.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $64.76. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $53.69 and a 1 year high of $77.35. The stock has a market cap of $64.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.88.

TJX Companies ( NYSE:TJX Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 18th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.08. TJX Companies had a net margin of 6.69% and a return on equity of 61.28%. The business had revenue of $11.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.58 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.44 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 3.18 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.295 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 10th. This represents a $1.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.15%. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.91%.

In other TJX Companies news, EVP Richard Sherr sold 46,997 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.25, for a total value of $2,925,563.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 104,127 shares in the company, valued at $6,481,905.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Scott Goldenberg sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.03, for a total transaction of $1,860,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 119,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,389,447.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 112,824 shares of company stock valued at $6,973,343. 0.19% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on TJX shares. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of TJX Companies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $75.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $78.00 to $74.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of TJX Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of TJX Companies from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.05.

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

