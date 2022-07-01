Pallapay Achieves Market Capitalization of $7.70 Million (PALLA)

Pallapay (PALLA) traded 0.2% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on July 1st. Pallapay has a total market cap of $7.70 million and approximately $186,299.00 worth of Pallapay was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Pallapay has traded 1.5% higher against the US dollar. One Pallapay coin can now be bought for about $0.0104 or 0.00000054 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.61 or 0.00149010 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005203 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 56.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $136.54 or 0.00711204 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded 10.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.23 or 0.00084512 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002336 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001626 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.09 or 0.00016087 BTC.

About Pallapay

Pallapay’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 743,546,427 coins. Pallapay’s official Twitter account is @pallapay_com

Buying and Selling Pallapay

