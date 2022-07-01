Pallas Capital Advisors LLC Boosts Stake in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Pallas Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 77,318 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after buying an additional 649 shares during the quarter. CVS Health comprises about 1.0% of Pallas Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest position. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $8,016,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CVS. West Bancorporation Inc. bought a new stake in CVS Health during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Claremont Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in CVS Health during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in CVS Health by 123.0% during the first quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 310 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC lifted its stake in CVS Health by 125.7% during the fourth quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 316 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steph & Co. lifted its stake in CVS Health by 138.7% during the fourth quarter. Steph & Co. now owns 358 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.00% of the company’s stock.

CVS stock opened at $92.66 on Friday. CVS Health Co. has a fifty-two week low of $79.33 and a fifty-two week high of $111.25. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $95.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $101.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.88. The company has a market capitalization of $121.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.78.

CVS Health ( NYSE:CVS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The pharmacy operator reported $2.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.14 by $0.08. CVS Health had a return on equity of 15.33% and a net margin of 2.67%. The firm had revenue of $76.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $75.30 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.04 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that CVS Health Co. will post 8.34 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Prem S. Shah sold 16,954 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $1,780,170.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 43,453 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,562,565. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Thomas M. Moriarty sold 138,654 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $13,172,130.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 626,273 shares in the company, valued at approximately $59,495,935. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 210,967 shares of company stock worth $20,495,397 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on CVS shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on CVS Health from $110.00 to $113.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered CVS Health from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $122.00 to $112.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Tigress Financial boosted their target price on CVS Health from $122.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. StockNews.com started coverage on CVS Health in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Finally, Loop Capital started coverage on CVS Health in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $120.00 target price for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $116.05.

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. The company's Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services. It serves employer groups, individuals, college students, part-time and hourly workers, health plans, health care providers, governmental units, government-sponsored plans, labor groups, and expatriates.

