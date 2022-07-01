Pallas Capital Advisors LLC Has $1.51 Million Stock Position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW)

Pallas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW – Get Rating) by 19.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,584 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,370 shares during the quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide were worth $1,506,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,078,740 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,945,815,000 after acquiring an additional 397,354 shares during the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC increased its position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 10,588,958 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,139,690,000 after buying an additional 77,419 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,315,625 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,007,612,000 after buying an additional 115,771 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,152,570 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $446,940,000 after purchasing an additional 46,861 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,683,992 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $288,193,000 after purchasing an additional 40,384 shares during the period. 93.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get C.H. Robinson Worldwide alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ CHRW opened at $101.37 on Friday. C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. has a one year low of $84.67 and a one year high of $115.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.49. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $104.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $103.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.90 billion, a PE ratio of 14.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.73.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide ( NASDAQ:CHRW Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The transportation company reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.51. C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a return on equity of 47.22% and a net margin of 3.75%. The firm had revenue of $6.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.96 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.28 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. will post 7.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 2nd. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.17%. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.07%.

In related news, insider Angela K. Freeman sold 28,054 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.03, for a total transaction of $3,086,781.62. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 54,520 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,998,835.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Robert C. Biesterfeld, Jr. sold 21,694 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.46, for a total value of $2,418,013.24. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 181,610 shares in the company, valued at $20,242,250.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 64,679 shares of company stock worth $7,167,699 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.64% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on CHRW shares. Wolfe Research raised their price objective on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $109.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. StockNews.com began coverage on C.H. Robinson Worldwide in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Cowen lifted their price objective on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $109.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $95.00 to $107.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $109.05.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Profile (Get Rating)

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides freight transportation services and logistics solutions to companies in various industries worldwide. The company operates in two segments, North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding. It offers transportation and logistics services, such as truckload; less than truckload transportation brokerage services, which include the shipment of single or multiple pallets of freight; intermodal transportation that comprise the shipment service of freight in containers or trailers by a combination of truck and rail; and non-vessel ocean common carrier and freight forwarding services, as well as organizes air shipments and provides door-to-door services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHRW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for C.H. Robinson Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for C.H. Robinson Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.