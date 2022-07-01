Pallas Capital Advisors LLC Has $4.20 Million Position in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD)

Pallas Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Get Rating) by 16.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 61,172 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,805 shares during the period. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in DuPont de Nemours were worth $4,203,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DD. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 31.4% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 19,215,876 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,552,260,000 after acquiring an additional 4,586,593 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,967,301 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $722,327,000 after acquiring an additional 179,445 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 10.1% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 8,574,015 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $692,609,000 after acquiring an additional 784,566 shares in the last quarter. Standard Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 15.4% in the fourth quarter. Standard Investments LLC now owns 5,625,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $454,388,000 after acquiring an additional 750,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC grew its stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 8,766.5% in the fourth quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 4,473,580 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $361,375,000 after acquiring an additional 4,423,125 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.33% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on DD shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of DuPont de Nemours in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of DuPont de Nemours from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $92.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $90.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $95.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $99.00 to $96.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $90.13.

Shares of NYSE DD opened at $55.58 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $63.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $72.18. The firm has a market cap of $28.26 billion, a PE ratio of 18.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.39. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a 1 year low of $54.59 and a 1 year high of $85.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 2.82 and a quick ratio of 2.38.

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $3.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.21 billion. DuPont de Nemours had a net margin of 9.79% and a return on equity of 7.88%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.91 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 3.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 29th will be given a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.37%. DuPont de Nemours’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.15%.

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through three segments: Electronics & Industrial, Mobility & Materials, and Water & Protection. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies materials and printing systems to the advanced printing industry; and materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits addressing front-end and back-end of the manufacturing process.

