Pallas Capital Advisors LLC Has $5.08 Million Stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT)

Pallas Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 19,738 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the period. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF were worth $5,075,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,144,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $305,036,000 after acquiring an additional 42,320 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 10.7% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,046,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,897,000 after buying an additional 100,814 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 587,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,394,000 after buying an additional 26,653 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 64.9% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 528,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,934,000 after buying an additional 208,100 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 12.3% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 523,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,436,000 after buying an additional 57,358 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA VHT opened at $235.50 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $235.93 and its 200-day moving average is $245.93. Vanguard Health Care ETF has a one year low of $217.12 and a one year high of $268.72.

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

