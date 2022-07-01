Pallas Capital Advisors LLC Has $5.60 Million Stake in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Pallas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) by 6.3% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 17,421 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,031 shares during the period. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $5,603,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 2,475.0% during the 4th quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 103 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. 71.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get The Goldman Sachs Group alerts:

Several research analysts have commented on GS shares. Bank of America raised The Goldman Sachs Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $360.00 to $380.00 in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $445.00 to $418.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 28th. Oppenheimer cut their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $546.00 to $519.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $488.00 to $486.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $416.00 target price on The Goldman Sachs Group in a report on Friday, April 1st. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $440.73.

Shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock opened at $297.02 on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a one year low of $278.15 and a one year high of $426.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $102.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.77, a PEG ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.40. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $307.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $337.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 14th. The investment management company reported $10.76 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.61 by $2.15. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 19.08% and a net margin of 31.21%. The business had revenue of $12.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.76 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $18.60 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 26.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 37.7 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 1st were given a $2.00 dividend. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group’s payout ratio is 15.53%.

In other The Goldman Sachs Group news, Director Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 451,401 shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.48, for a total transaction of $9,244,692.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,996,137 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,880,885.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO David M. Solomon sold 9,768 shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $334.57, for a total value of $3,268,079.76. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 96,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,274,964.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,330,390 shares of company stock valued at $28,952,332 over the last ninety days. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The Goldman Sachs Group Profile (Get Rating)

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through four segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for The Goldman Sachs Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Goldman Sachs Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.