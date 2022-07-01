Pallas Capital Advisors LLC Sells 17,052 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Pallas Capital Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Get Rating) by 30.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 38,152 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,052 shares during the period. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $1,794,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IAG Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Concord Wealth Partners raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 219.3% during the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 443 shares in the last quarter. DeDora Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Leelyn Smith LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000.

Get Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF alerts:

VEA stock opened at $40.80 on Friday. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $40.01 and a 52 week high of $53.49. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $43.58 and its 200 day moving average is $46.98.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VEA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.