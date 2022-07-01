Panasonic (OTCMKTS:PCRFY) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $7.96

Shares of Panasonic Holdings Co. (OTCMKTS:PCRFY – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $7.96 and last traded at $8.11, with a volume of 317685 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $8.16.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The firm has a market cap of $19.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.20, a P/E/G ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 0.80. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.78.

Panasonic (OTCMKTS:PCRFY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $16.92 billion during the quarter. Panasonic had a return on equity of 8.38% and a net margin of 3.47%. Equities analysts anticipate that Panasonic Holdings Co. will post 0.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Panasonic Holdings Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, sells, and services various electrical and electronic products worldwide. It operates through Appliances, Life Solutions, Connected Solutions, Automotive, and Industrial Solutions segments. The Appliances segment offers air conditioners, refrigerators, washing machines, vacuum cleaners, microwave ovens, rice cookers, personal care products, TVs, digital cameras, video equipment, home audio equipment, fixed-phones, show cases, compressors, and fuel cells.

