Pantheon Resources (LON:PANR) Share Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $108.20

Pantheon Resources Plc (LON:PANR – Get Rating) shares passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 108.20 ($1.33) and traded as low as GBX 95.47 ($1.17). Pantheon Resources shares last traded at GBX 96.35 ($1.18), with a volume of 2,801,439 shares traded.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on Pantheon Resources from GBX 250 ($3.07) to GBX 280 ($3.44) and gave the company a “speculative buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 25th.

The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 109.47 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 108.34. The stock has a market capitalization of £719.69 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -89.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.41, a current ratio of 20.28 and a quick ratio of 20.28.

Pantheon Resources Plc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and production of oil and gas in the United States. Its primary assets are the Greater Alkaid project that covers 22,804 acres located in Alaska; and the Talitha project covering an area of approximately 44,463 acres. The company was incorporated in 2005 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

