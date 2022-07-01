ParkinGo (GOT) Market Cap Tops $554,639.09

ParkinGo (GOT) traded 27.6% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on July 1st. Over the last week, ParkinGo has traded down 8.4% against the US dollar. One ParkinGo coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0275 or 0.00000143 BTC on major exchanges. ParkinGo has a market capitalization of $554,639.09 and $452.00 worth of ParkinGo was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Unitech (UTC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00004552 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19,258.63 or 0.99833111 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.35 or 0.00038086 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00005118 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00001046 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001979 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.89 or 0.00025364 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00005144 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0135 or 0.00000070 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

ParkinGo Profile

ParkinGo (GOT) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. ParkinGo’s total supply is 94,808,613 coins and its circulating supply is 20,168,694 coins. The official website for ParkinGo is parkingo.io/en

According to CryptoCompare, “ParkinGO (GOT) is a transportation network service with 55 locations in operation across Europe. Over the past twenty years, the ParkinGo network has transformed car service into customer service and their move to blockchain is expected to bring about a new level of efficiency and transparency to its 2.5 million customers. “

ParkinGo Coin Trading

