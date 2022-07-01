Pasadena Private Wealth LLC Grows Stake in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP)

Pasadena Private Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP – Get Rating) by 15.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 89,232 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,702 shares during the quarter. iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF accounts for approximately 3.0% of Pasadena Private Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest position. Pasadena Private Wealth LLC owned approximately 0.08% of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF worth $9,364,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth $44,000. Steph & Co. bought a new position in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth $64,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp bought a new position in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth $65,000. Finally, Bank of New Hampshire bought a new position in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth $75,000.

Shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF stock opened at $101.43 on Friday. iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF has a one year low of $101.09 and a one year high of $107.15. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $103.01 and its 200 day moving average is $104.40.

