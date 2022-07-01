Pasadena Private Wealth LLC Has $1.39 Million Stake in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Pasadena Private Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,833 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the period. Invesco QQQ Trust comprises about 0.5% of Pasadena Private Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Pasadena Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $1,390,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Retirement Capital Strategies acquired a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust during the first quarter worth about $398,000. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 3.4% during the first quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC now owns 32,541 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $11,798,000 after buying an additional 1,055 shares during the period. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. raised its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 2,206.5% during the first quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 25,925 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $9,399,000 after acquiring an additional 24,801 shares in the last quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 3.8% during the first quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 9,684 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,278,000 after acquiring an additional 351 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 4.7% during the first quarter. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 65,065 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $23,617,000 after acquiring an additional 2,931 shares in the last quarter. 42.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Invesco QQQ Trust alerts:

QQQ opened at $280.28 on Friday. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 52-week low of $269.28 and a 52-week high of $408.71. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $298.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $338.71.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.527 per share. This represents a $2.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 21st. This is a positive change from Invesco QQQ Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43.

Invesco QQQ Trust Profile (Get Rating)

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QQQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco QQQ Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco QQQ Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.