Pasadena Private Wealth LLC Has $229,000 Stock Holdings in Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR)

Pasadena Private Wealth LLC trimmed its position in Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR – Get Rating) by 30.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,206 shares of the company’s stock after selling 954 shares during the quarter. Pasadena Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Nutrien were worth $229,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. acquired a new position in Nutrien in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Nutrien in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in Nutrien by 57.4% in the 4th quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. now owns 417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Nutrien by 84.9% in the 4th quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new position in Nutrien in the 4th quarter valued at $59,000. 64.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NTR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Nutrien from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Scotiabank downgraded Nutrien from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Nutrien from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Nutrien from $89.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a $120.00 price objective on Nutrien in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $110.06.

Shares of NYSE:NTR opened at $79.69 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $93.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $88.35. The firm has a market cap of $43.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.23, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 1.14. Nutrien Ltd. has a 52-week low of $57.08 and a 52-week high of $117.25.

Nutrien (NYSE:NTR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The company reported $2.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.59 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $7.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.77 billion. Nutrien had a return on equity of 20.55% and a net margin of 14.34%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Nutrien Ltd. will post 16.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be issued a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.41%. Nutrien’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.65%.

Nutrien Ltd. provides crop inputs and services. It offers potash, nitrogen, phosphate, and sulfate products; and financial solutions. The company also distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seeds, and merchandise products through approximately 2,000 retail locations in the United States, Canada, South America, and Australia.

