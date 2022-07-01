Pasadena Private Wealth LLC Has $273,000 Position in Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:VLRS)

Pasadena Private Wealth LLC cut its holdings in shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:VLRS – Get Rating) by 22.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 4,350 shares during the quarter. Pasadena Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación were worth $273,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC lifted its position in shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación by 146.2% during the 4th quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 3,200 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación by 409.5% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,610 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $101,000 after acquiring an additional 4,509 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación during the 4th quarter valued at $213,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación by 11.4% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,595 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $253,000 after acquiring an additional 1,188 shares during the period. Finally, American Trust bought a new stake in shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación during the 4th quarter valued at $436,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.16% of the company’s stock.

Get Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación alerts:

NYSE VLRS opened at $10.27 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.38. Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación, S.A.B. de C.V. has a one year low of $9.24 and a one year high of $23.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.68 and a beta of 2.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.77.

Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación ( NYSE:VLRS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The transportation company reported ($0.42) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by ($0.20). Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación had a net margin of 3.83% and a return on equity of 71.25%. The company had revenue of $567.00 million during the quarter. Equities analysts expect that Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación, S.A.B. de C.V. will post 0.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación in a research report on Monday, June 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación from $30.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $26.52.

About Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación (Get Rating)

Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación, SAB. de C.V., through its subsidiaries, Concesionaria Vuela Compañía de Aviación, SAP.I. de C.V., provides air transportation services for passengers, cargo, and mail in Mexico and internationally. The company operates approximately 410 daily flights on routes connecting 43 cities in Mexico, 22 cities in the United States, and 3 cities in Central America.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VLRS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:VLRS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.