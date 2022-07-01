Patterson Companies (NASDAQ:PDCO) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.15 EPS

Patterson Companies (NASDAQ:PDCO – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.15, RTT News reports. Patterson Companies had a return on equity of 18.99% and a net margin of 2.62%. The company had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.59 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.38 earnings per share. Patterson Companies’s revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. Patterson Companies updated its FY23 guidance to $2.25-2.35 EPS and its FY 2023 guidance to $2.25-$2.35 EPS.

Patterson Companies stock opened at $30.30 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $30.58 and its 200 day moving average is $30.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The firm has a market cap of $2.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.35. Patterson Companies has a one year low of $26.51 and a one year high of $35.29.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.43%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 21st. Patterson Companies’s payout ratio is 60.47%.

PDCO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird set a $35.00 target price on Patterson Companies in a research report on Monday, June 20th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Patterson Companies from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Patterson Companies in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Patterson Companies from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Patterson Companies from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday.

In other Patterson Companies news, insider Les B. Korsh sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.96, for a total value of $209,760.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 77,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,708,910.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Patterson Companies in the first quarter worth $181,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in Patterson Companies by 89.9% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,000 after purchasing an additional 2,966 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Patterson Companies in the first quarter worth $218,000. Delphia USA Inc. purchased a new position in Patterson Companies in the first quarter worth $242,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Patterson Companies during the 1st quarter valued at $266,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.82% of the company’s stock.

Patterson Companies, Inc distributes and sells dental and animal health products in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments; Dental, Animal Health, and Corporate segments. The Dental segment offers consumable products, including infection control, restorative materials, and instruments; basic and advanced technology and dental equipment; practice optimization solutions, such as practice management software, e-commerce, revenue cycle management, patient engagement solutions, and clinical and patient education systems.

