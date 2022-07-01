Patterson Companies (NASDAQ:PDCO) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.15 EPS

Patterson Companies (NASDAQ:PDCO – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.15, RTT News reports. Patterson Companies had a net margin of 2.62% and a return on equity of 18.99%. The business had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.59 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.38 EPS. Patterson Companies’s revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. Patterson Companies updated its FY23 guidance to $2.25-2.35 EPS and its FY 2023 guidance to $2.25-$2.35 EPS.

Shares of PDCO opened at $30.30 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.58. Patterson Companies has a 52 week low of $26.51 and a 52 week high of $35.29.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.43%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 21st. Patterson Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.47%.

In other news, insider Les B. Korsh sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.96, for a total transaction of $209,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 77,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,708,910.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Patterson Companies in the first quarter valued at about $181,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Patterson Companies by 89.9% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,000 after acquiring an additional 2,966 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Patterson Companies in the first quarter valued at about $218,000. Delphia USA Inc. bought a new stake in Patterson Companies during the first quarter worth about $242,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Patterson Companies during the first quarter worth about $266,000. 90.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently issued reports on PDCO. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Patterson Companies from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Patterson Companies from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Robert W. Baird set a $35.00 price objective on shares of Patterson Companies in a research note on Monday, June 20th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Patterson Companies in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Patterson Companies from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

Patterson Companies Company Profile (Get Rating)

Patterson Companies, Inc distributes and sells dental and animal health products in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments; Dental, Animal Health, and Corporate segments. The Dental segment offers consumable products, including infection control, restorative materials, and instruments; basic and advanced technology and dental equipment; practice optimization solutions, such as practice management software, e-commerce, revenue cycle management, patient engagement solutions, and clinical and patient education systems.

