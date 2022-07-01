Pax Dollar (USDP) Price Tops $1.00 on Major Exchanges

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on July 1st. One Pax Dollar coin can now be purchased for approximately $1.00 or 0.00001644 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Pax Dollar has a total market capitalization of $945.69 million and $14.97 million worth of Pax Dollar was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Pax Dollar has traded flat against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Arweave (AR) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.50 or 0.00054522 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.23 or 0.00011590 BTC.

Carry (CRE) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000022 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0289 or 0.00000150 BTC.

Gamestarter (GAME) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000862 BTC.

HoryouToken (HYT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Witnet (WIT) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000027 BTC.

HalalChain (HLC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Project Pai (PAI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Pax Dollar Profile

Pax Dollar (USDP) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 10th, 2018. Pax Dollar’s total supply is 945,642,940 coins. Pax Dollar’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Paxos Standard (PAX) is a stable coin owned by Paxos Trust Company, LLC. It combines the stability of the dollar with the efficiency of blockchain technology. Paxos is regulated by the New York State Department of Financial Services, which has deep experience and knowledge as an intermediary between fiat and digital assets. Built on the Ethereum blockchain, it offers the benefits of crypto-assets such as immutability and decentralized accounting. Since it is fully collateralized by dollars, Paxos Standard offers a liquid and digital alternative to cash, available 24/7 for instantaneous transaction settlement and fully redeemable. Paxos Standard has been designed as an Ethereum token written according to the ERC-20 protocol so that anyone with an Ethereum wallet will be able to send and receive Paxos Standard tokens. The smart contract has been audited by smart contract auditors Nomic Labs and ChainSecurity, and nationally top-ranking auditing firm Withum will perform attestation procedures on their token and bank account balances on a month-end basis. Why Use Paxos Standard: Hold digital assets in PAX to limit exposure to volatilitySettle the cash component of digital asset transactions in dollar-equivalent denominationsMove between digital assets with ease and lower feesSettle transactions outside of traditional banking hoursTransact internationally more efficiently”

