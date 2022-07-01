Peloton Interactive (PTON) – Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ: PTON) recently:

6/29/2022 – Peloton Interactive had its price target lowered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $24.00 to $20.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

6/28/2022 – Peloton Interactive had its price target lowered by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $14.00 to $13.00.

6/27/2022 – Peloton Interactive had its price target raised by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $11.00 to $12.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

6/17/2022 – Peloton Interactive had its price target lowered by analysts at Evercore ISI from $20.00 to $14.00. They now have an “in-line” rating on the stock.

5/18/2022 – Peloton Interactive had its price target lowered by analysts at UBS Group AG from $30.00 to $13.00. They now have a “na” rating on the stock.

5/11/2022 – Peloton Interactive was upgraded by analysts at JMP Securities from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating. They now have a $25.00 price target on the stock.

5/11/2022 – Peloton Interactive had its price target lowered by analysts at MKM Partners from $35.00 to $17.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

5/11/2022 – Peloton Interactive was downgraded by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $14.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $45.00.

5/11/2022 – Peloton Interactive had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $32.00 to $19.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

5/11/2022 – Peloton Interactive had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Roth Capital.

5/11/2022 – Peloton Interactive had its price target lowered by analysts at Truist Financial Co. from $45.00 to $15.00.

5/11/2022 – Peloton Interactive had its price target lowered by analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $50.00 to $25.00.

5/11/2022 – Peloton Interactive had its price target lowered by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $24.00 to $12.00.

5/11/2022 – Peloton Interactive had its price target lowered by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $51.00 to $34.00.

5/11/2022 – Peloton Interactive had its price target lowered by analysts at Robert W. Baird from $46.00 to $25.00.

5/11/2022 – Peloton Interactive had its price target lowered by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $45.00 to $18.00.

5/11/2022 – Peloton Interactive had its price target lowered by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $28.00 to $11.00.

5/11/2022 – Peloton Interactive had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from $60.00 to $22.00.

5/11/2022 – Peloton Interactive had its price target lowered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $50.00 to $24.00.

5/11/2022 – Peloton Interactive had its price target lowered by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $36.00 to $28.00.

5/11/2022 – Peloton Interactive had its price target lowered by analysts at Loop Capital from $55.00 to $27.00.

NASDAQ:PTON traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $9.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,332,689 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,708,355. Peloton Interactive, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.74 and a fifty-two week high of $129.70. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $13.57 and its 200-day moving average is $23.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 2.49 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The firm has a market cap of $3.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.53 and a beta of 1.28.

Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.98) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.85) by ($0.13). Peloton Interactive had a negative return on equity of 78.79% and a negative net margin of 49.10%. The business had revenue of $964.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $969.81 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.03) EPS. Peloton Interactive’s quarterly revenue was down 23.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Peloton Interactive, Inc. will post -5.62 EPS for the current year.

In other Peloton Interactive news, CFO Jill Woodworth sold 4,530 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.65, for a total value of $70,894.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 6,528 shares in the company, valued at approximately $102,163.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . 13.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its position in Peloton Interactive by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 33,191,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $876,924,000 after purchasing an additional 1,582,414 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Peloton Interactive by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,768,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $680,816,000 after buying an additional 851,812 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its position in shares of Peloton Interactive by 16.2% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 10,124,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,487,000 after buying an additional 1,411,171 shares in the last quarter. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Peloton Interactive by 79.5% during the 1st quarter. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC now owns 8,672,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,122,000 after buying an additional 3,840,044 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Coatue Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Peloton Interactive by 1,872.8% during the 1st quarter. Coatue Management LLC now owns 8,614,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,586,000 after buying an additional 8,177,503 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.42% of the company’s stock.

Peloton Interactive, Inc provides interactive fitness products in North America and internationally. It offers connected fitness products with touchscreen that streams live and on-demand classes under the Peloton Bike, Peloton Bike+, Peloton Tread, and Peloton Tread+ names. The company also provides connected fitness subscriptions for various household users, and access to various live and on-demand classes, as well as Peloton Digital app for connected fitness subscribers to provide access to its classes.

