PennantPark Investment Co. (NASDAQ:PNNT) Shares Sold by Arlington Capital Management Inc.

Arlington Capital Management Inc. cut its holdings in shares of PennantPark Investment Co. (NASDAQ:PNNT – Get Rating) by 5.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 63,028 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 3,862 shares during the period. PennantPark Investment makes up about 2.0% of Arlington Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Arlington Capital Management Inc. owned 0.10% of PennantPark Investment worth $490,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of PNNT. PVG Asset Management Corp acquired a new stake in PennantPark Investment in the 4th quarter worth about $87,000. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in PennantPark Investment in the 1st quarter worth about $89,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in PennantPark Investment in the 4th quarter worth about $94,000. Gries Financial LLC acquired a new stake in PennantPark Investment in the 4th quarter worth about $185,000. Finally, Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in PennantPark Investment in the 1st quarter worth about $192,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.03% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on PennantPark Investment in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.00.

PNNT traded up $0.04 during trading on Friday, reaching $6.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,339 shares, compared to its average volume of 332,231. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.21. PennantPark Investment Co. has a 1 year low of $5.99 and a 1 year high of $8.02. The company has a market cap of $411.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.81 and a beta of 1.68.

PennantPark Investment (NASDAQ:PNNT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The asset manager reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $24.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.01 million. PennantPark Investment had a net margin of 88.94% and a return on equity of 6.59%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.13 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that PennantPark Investment Co. will post 0.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 17th will be given a dividend of $0.145 per share. This represents a $0.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.32%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 16th. This is a positive change from PennantPark Investment’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. PennantPark Investment’s payout ratio is presently 44.96%.

PennantPark Investment Corporation, a business development company is a private equity fund specializes in direct and mezzanine investments in middle market companies. It invests in the form of mezzanine debt, senior secured loans, and equity investments. The fund typically invests in buildings and real estate, hotels, gaming and leisure, technology, telecommunications, transportation, information technology services, electronics, healthcare & pharmaceuticals, education and childcare, financial services, printing and publishing, consumer products, business services, energy & Related Services and utilities, distribution, oil and gas, media, environmental services, aerospace and defense, building materials, capital equipment, chemicals, plastics, & rubber, food & beverage, wholesale, manufacturing and basic industries and retail.

