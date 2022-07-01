Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC) Insider Patrick T. Hagerty Sells 500 Shares

Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC – Get Rating) insider Patrick T. Hagerty sold 500 shares of Performance Food Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.94, for a total transaction of $22,970.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 146,825 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,745,140.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of Performance Food Group stock traded up $1.36 during trading on Friday, hitting $47.34. The stock had a trading volume of 1,321,590 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,733,150. The firm has a market cap of $7.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 99.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.46. Performance Food Group has a 12 month low of $38.23 and a 12 month high of $58.13. The business’s 50-day moving average is $44.80 and its 200 day moving average is $47.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27.

Get Performance Food Group alerts:

Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The food distribution company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.51. Performance Food Group had a net margin of 0.15% and a return on equity of 10.51%. The firm had revenue of $13.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.11 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.19 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Performance Food Group will post 2.57 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Performance Food Group by 52.7% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,038,180 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $52,853,000 after acquiring an additional 358,476 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its position in Performance Food Group by 14.8% in the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 147,761 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $7,523,000 after acquiring an additional 19,099 shares in the last quarter. Penn Capital Management Company LLC grew its position in Performance Food Group by 2.2% in the first quarter. Penn Capital Management Company LLC now owns 221,762 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $12,307,000 after acquiring an additional 4,834 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Performance Food Group during the first quarter valued at about $478,000. Finally, Shellback Capital LP grew its stake in shares of Performance Food Group by 8.1% during the first quarter. Shellback Capital LP now owns 333,000 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $16,953,000 after buying an additional 25,000 shares during the last quarter.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Performance Food Group from $62.00 to $58.00 in a report on Friday, May 13th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Performance Food Group in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Performance Food Group from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. CL King initiated coverage on shares of Performance Food Group in a report on Friday, March 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Performance Food Group in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $71.00 target price on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.00.

About Performance Food Group (Get Rating)

Performance Food Group Company, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes food and food-related products in the United States. It operates through two segments, Foodservice and Vistar. The company offers a range of frozen foods, groceries, candy, snacks, beverages, cigarettes, and other tobacco products, as well as beef, pork, poultry, and seafood.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Performance Food Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Performance Food Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.