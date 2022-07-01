Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC) Insider Patrick T. Hagerty Sells 500 Shares

Posted by on Jul 1st, 2022

Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGCGet Rating) insider Patrick T. Hagerty sold 500 shares of Performance Food Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.94, for a total transaction of $22,970.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 146,825 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,745,140.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of Performance Food Group stock traded up $1.36 during trading on Friday, hitting $47.34. The stock had a trading volume of 1,321,590 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,733,150. The firm has a market cap of $7.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 99.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.46. Performance Food Group has a 12 month low of $38.23 and a 12 month high of $58.13. The business’s 50-day moving average is $44.80 and its 200 day moving average is $47.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27.

Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGCGet Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The food distribution company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.51. Performance Food Group had a net margin of 0.15% and a return on equity of 10.51%. The firm had revenue of $13.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.11 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.19 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Performance Food Group will post 2.57 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Performance Food Group by 52.7% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,038,180 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $52,853,000 after acquiring an additional 358,476 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its position in Performance Food Group by 14.8% in the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 147,761 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $7,523,000 after acquiring an additional 19,099 shares in the last quarter. Penn Capital Management Company LLC grew its position in Performance Food Group by 2.2% in the first quarter. Penn Capital Management Company LLC now owns 221,762 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $12,307,000 after acquiring an additional 4,834 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Performance Food Group during the first quarter valued at about $478,000. Finally, Shellback Capital LP grew its stake in shares of Performance Food Group by 8.1% during the first quarter. Shellback Capital LP now owns 333,000 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $16,953,000 after buying an additional 25,000 shares during the last quarter.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Performance Food Group from $62.00 to $58.00 in a report on Friday, May 13th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Performance Food Group in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Performance Food Group from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. CL King initiated coverage on shares of Performance Food Group in a report on Friday, March 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Performance Food Group in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $71.00 target price on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.00.

About Performance Food Group (Get Rating)

Performance Food Group Company, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes food and food-related products in the United States. It operates through two segments, Foodservice and Vistar. The company offers a range of frozen foods, groceries, candy, snacks, beverages, cigarettes, and other tobacco products, as well as beef, pork, poultry, and seafood.

Read More

Insider Buying and Selling by Quarter for Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC)

Receive News & Ratings for Performance Food Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Performance Food Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.