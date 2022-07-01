Perion Network Ltd. (NASDAQ:PERI) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Perion Network Ltd. (NASDAQ:PERI – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $32.80.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on PERI shares. StockNews.com cut shares of Perion Network from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 25th. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of Perion Network in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in Perion Network in the fourth quarter worth about $49,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in Perion Network in the fourth quarter worth about $72,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in Perion Network in the fourth quarter worth about $72,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA bought a new position in Perion Network in the fourth quarter worth about $107,000. Finally, KRS Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Perion Network in the fourth quarter worth about $108,000. 46.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Perion Network stock opened at $18.18 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $19.55 and a 200-day moving average of $21.22. The company has a market capitalization of $807.57 million, a PE ratio of 14.66, a P/E/G ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.29. Perion Network has a 1-year low of $16.41 and a 1-year high of $33.09.

Perion Network (NASDAQ:PERI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The technology company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $125.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $122.02 million. Perion Network had a return on equity of 13.67% and a net margin of 9.90%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 39.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Perion Network will post 1.59 earnings per share for the current year.

About Perion Network

Perion Network Ltd. provides digital advertising solutions to brands, agencies, and publishers in North America, Europe, and internationally. It provides Wildfire, a content monetization platform; search monetization solutions, including website monetization, search mediation, and app monetization; and cross-channel digital advertising software as a service platform.

