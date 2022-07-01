PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI) Shares Sold by Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc.

Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI – Get Rating) by 4.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,647 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 1,215 shares during the quarter. Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in PerkinElmer were worth $4,300,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Texas Permanent School Fund grew its stake in PerkinElmer by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 17,386 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,496,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its holdings in shares of PerkinElmer by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 6,843 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,375,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of PerkinElmer by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 6,075 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,221,000 after buying an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. TimeScale Financial Inc. grew its stake in PerkinElmer by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. TimeScale Financial Inc. now owns 993 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $173,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. grew its holdings in shares of PerkinElmer by 21.6% during the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 529 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $106,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. 89.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on PerkinElmer in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup dropped their price objective on PerkinElmer from $185.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Barclays started coverage on shares of PerkinElmer in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $125.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on PerkinElmer from $216.00 to $198.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $159.84.

Shares of PKI traded down $0.30 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $141.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,048 shares, compared to its average volume of 842,864. The company has a current ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.28, a PEG ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.15. The company’s 50-day moving average is $145.31 and its 200-day moving average is $166.63. PerkinElmer, Inc. has a 52-week low of $132.78 and a 52-week high of $203.16.

PerkinElmer (NYSE:PKI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The medical research company reported $2.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.08 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.19 billion. PerkinElmer had a net margin of 14.54% and a return on equity of 18.98%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.72 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that PerkinElmer, Inc. will post 7.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 22nd will be paid a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 21st. PerkinElmer’s payout ratio is 4.58%.

In other news, insider James M. Mock sold 5,025 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.49, for a total value of $731,087.25. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 27,577 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,012,177.73. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

PerkinElmer, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to the diagnostics, life sciences, and applied services markets worldwide. It operates through two segments, Discovery & Analytical Solutions and Diagnostics. The Discovery & Analytical Solutions segment offers a suite of solutions, including reagents, informatics, and detection and imaging technologies that enable scientists to enhance research breakthroughs in the life sciences research market, as well as contract research and laboratory services.

