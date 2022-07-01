Perpetual Energy Inc. (OTCMKTS:PMGYF) Short Interest Update

Perpetual Energy Inc. (OTCMKTS:PMGYF – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 14,600 shares, a drop of 87.7% from the May 31st total of 118,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 61,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Perpetual Energy from C$2.00 to C$1.75 in a report on Thursday.

Shares of PMGYF stock traded down $0.11 on Thursday, reaching $0.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,958 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,041. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.73. Perpetual Energy has a 1 year low of $0.21 and a 1 year high of $1.55.

Perpetual Energy Inc engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of oil and natural gas in Canada. Its portfolio of assets includes liquids-rich natural gas assets located in deep basin of west central Alberta; heavy crude oil and shallow conventional natural gas assets in Eastern Alberta; and undeveloped bitumen leases located in Northern Alberta.

