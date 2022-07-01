Perth Mint Gold Token Price Hits $1,840.31 on Major Exchanges (PMGT)

Perth Mint Gold Token (PMGT) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on June 30th. Over the last week, Perth Mint Gold Token has traded down 0.1% against the dollar. Perth Mint Gold Token has a total market cap of $2.13 million and approximately $7,094.00 worth of Perth Mint Gold Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Perth Mint Gold Token coin can currently be purchased for $1,840.31 or 0.09367878 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Perth Mint Gold Token Profile

PMGT is a coin. Its launch date was February 13th, 2020. Perth Mint Gold Token’s total supply is 1,157 coins. Perth Mint Gold Token’s official Twitter account is @pmgoldtoken and its Facebook page is accessible here . Perth Mint Gold Token’s official message board is medium.com/pmgt . The official website for Perth Mint Gold Token is www.pmgt.io . The Reddit community for Perth Mint Gold Token is https://reddit.com/r/pmgoldtoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “PMGT allows blockchain users to conveniently trade and hold gold stored at The Perth Mint. Digitally manage users entitlements over the physical gold, convert and pick up gold bullion of users' choice or get it delivered globally. “

Buying and Selling Perth Mint Gold Token

